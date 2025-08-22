Presidential Chief of Staff Departs for US to Join Lee's Visit

Photo : YONHAP News

Presidential Chief of Staff Kang Hoon-sik has departed for the United States to join President Lee Jae Myung during his official visit.Speaking to reporters at Incheon International Airport prior to his departure on Sunday, Kang stated that even the opportunity to meet one more person or persuade someone slightly in the United States justified his decision to travel.Emphasizing the significance of the upcoming summit between President Lee and U.S. President Donald Trump, Kang said both the government and the private sector are making every effort to ensure its success.However, Kang declined to disclose specific details of his itinerary, requesting understanding and noting that he would provide further information upon his return.His trip is considered unusual, as presidential chiefs of staff traditionally remain in the country to oversee domestic affairs during overseas presidential visits.The presidential office has not commented on the specific reasons or objectives behind Kang's visit.