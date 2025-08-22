Menu Content

Search

Korean
Search

English

About KBS Go to KBS
Go Top

Politics

Presidential Chief of Staff Departs for US to Join Lee's Visit

Written: 2025-08-24 14:28:31Updated: 2025-08-24 14:29:25

Presidential Chief of Staff Departs for US to Join Lee's Visit

Photo : YONHAP News

Presidential Chief of Staff Kang Hoon-sik has departed for the United States to join President Lee Jae Myung during his official visit.

Speaking to reporters at Incheon International Airport prior to his departure on Sunday, Kang stated that even the opportunity to meet one more person or persuade someone slightly in the United States justified his decision to travel.

Emphasizing the significance of the upcoming summit between President Lee and U.S. President Donald Trump, Kang said both the government and the private sector are making every effort to ensure its success.

However, Kang declined to disclose specific details of his itinerary, requesting understanding and noting that he would provide further information upon his return.

His trip is considered unusual, as presidential chiefs of staff traditionally remain in the country to oversee domestic affairs during overseas presidential visits.

The presidential office has not commented on the specific reasons or objectives behind Kang's visit.
List

Editor's Pick

Close

This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >