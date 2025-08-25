President Lee: ‘Difficult to Easily Agree’ on Strategic Flexibility for USFK

Photo : YONHAP News

President Lee Jae Myung says it is difficult for South Korea to easily agree with the U.S. demand for “strategic flexibility” regarding U.S. Forces Korea, but that discussions about a future-oriented strategic transformation of the troop presence are necessary for South Korea as well.The president made the remarks on Sunday during an in-flight press conference aboard his presidential plane en route from Tokyo to Washington.Lee said that as expected, he and U.S. President Donald Trump will discuss a variety of trade and security issues at their upcoming summit.As for the details of a bilateral trade deal announced late last month, Lee said the two sides will ultimately reach a practical, reasonable conclusion, although the process is very hard.Regarding the possibility that Washington might ask South Korea to open its agricultural markets further, Lee said it would be difficult to revisit agreements the two sides have already announced, though he acknowledged there are voices within the U.S. administration pushing for greater access.