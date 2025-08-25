Menu Content

Search

Korean
Search

English

About KBS Go to KBS
Go Top

Politics

President Lee: ‘Difficult to Easily Agree’ on Strategic Flexibility for USFK

Written: 2025-08-25 10:14:06Updated: 2025-08-25 15:42:17

President Lee: ‘Difficult to Easily Agree’ on Strategic Flexibility for USFK

Photo : YONHAP News

President Lee Jae Myung says it is difficult for South Korea to easily agree with the U.S. demand for “strategic flexibility” regarding U.S. Forces Korea, but that discussions about a future-oriented strategic transformation of the troop presence are necessary for South Korea as well. 

The president made the remarks on Sunday during an in-flight press conference aboard his presidential plane en route from Tokyo to Washington.

Lee said that as expected, he and U.S. President Donald Trump will discuss a variety of trade and security issues at their upcoming summit.

As for the details of a bilateral trade deal announced late last month, Lee said the two sides will ultimately reach a practical, reasonable conclusion, although the process is very hard. 

Regarding the possibility that Washington might ask South Korea to open its agricultural markets further, Lee said it would be difficult to revisit agreements the two sides have already announced, though he acknowledged there are voices within the U.S. administration pushing for greater access.
List

Related News

Editor's Pick

Close

This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >