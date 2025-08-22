Hearing Set for Wednesday to Weigh Pretrial Detention for Ex-PM Han in Martial Law Case

Photo : YONHAP News

A Seoul court is set to review a pretrial detention warrant request for former Prime Minister Han Duck-soo over allegations that he aided and abetted an insurrection when former President Yoon Suk Yeol put the country under martial law on December 3.The Seoul Central District Court said Monday that the hearing is scheduled to begin at 1:30 p.m. Wednesday.The special counsel team handling the martial law case filed for the warrant on Sunday, accusing Han of aiding and abetting the leader of an insurrection, giving false testimony, drawing up a false official document, damaging an official document, and violating the Act on the Management of Presidential Archives.Han allegedly abetted Yoon’s actions by failing to prevent him from illegally declaring martial law, recommending a Cabinet session just before Yoon issued the decree to make it appear legitimate, and rewriting the proclamation to address legal flaws in the initial version before discarding the rewrite.Han is also suspected of perjuring himself when he told the Constitutional Court and the National Assembly that he was unaware of the document in question.The special team raided Han’s residence and the prime minister’s official residence on July 24 and has questioned Han on three occasions.