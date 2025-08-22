Police: 70 Murders Linked to Prior Violence against Women

Photo : YONHAP News

The National Police Agency has revealed that between January and July there were 70 murder cases in which domestic violence, stalking, or other forms of abuse against women occurred prior to the killings.Of these, 30 involved previous police reports or investigations, with restraining orders or emergency smartwatches issued in some cases.In response, police on Monday announced new measures such as isolating high-risk offenders, expanding patrols around repeat violators, and strengthening victim monitoring during vulnerable periods.They also plan to roll out an automatic reporting app that alerts police if a perpetrator attempts to violate a restraining order by contacting a victim by phone or text.An AI-based tool is being developed to predict the risk of repeat offenses by analyzing counseling records and crime patterns to recommend protective measures, though police stressed it will only supplement human judgment.Officials added that they will continue to pursue legislation to overcome legal barriers that limit proactive intervention.