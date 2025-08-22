Rival Parties React to Passage of ‘Yellow Envelope’ Bill

Photo : YONHAP News

The rival political parties have reacted to the parliamentary passage on Sunday of the contentious pro-labor “yellow envelope” bill.At a general assembly of ruling Democratic Party representatives, party leader Jung Chung-rae welcomed its passage as a historic event.Floor leader Kim Byung-kee wrote on social media that the bill has upgraded the constitutional guarantee that already protected workers’ rights to form labor unions and engage in collective bargaining and collective action.But the main opposition People Power Party’s acting chief and floor leader, Song Eon-seog, held an emergency press conference after the bill passed and expressed concern that it could undermine the nation’s competitiveness by disrupting the business environment and the market economy.The bill, which passed a plenary session Sunday amid a boycott of the vote by the main opposition, aims to strengthen corporate responsibility toward contract workers and prevent companies from winning large damage awards for losses incurred in legitimate labor disputes.Commenting on recent revisions to the Commercial Act, Song also said his party intends to take legal steps, such as filing a constitutional complaint, should the ruling side push through additional changes.