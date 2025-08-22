Kim Keon-hee Stays Silent in Fourth Special Counsel Interrogation

Photo : YONHAP News

Former first lady Kim Keon-hee declined to answer most questions during her latest interrogation by the special counsel on Monday, continuing to exercise her right to remain silent.Since her arrest on August 12, investigators have summoned her four times to question her on various allegations including political nomination interference, stock manipulation involving Deutsch Motors, and lobbying links to the Unification Church, but she has consistently refused to answer questions.The special counsel team confirmed Monday that they plan to indict her before her detention expires on August 31, with Friday considered the likely date.Also on Monday, investigators questioned Jeon Seong-bae, a shaman also known as Geon Jin, who is accused of delivering luxury gifts and lobbying requests from the Unification Church to Kim in 2022.Jeon largely denied the allegations in his first interrogation since being detained, though prosecutors plan to summon him again for further questioning.Officials said they are also examining whether he and Unification Church officials attempted to influence last year’s People Power Party leadership election.