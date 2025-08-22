Castrop Becomes First Foreign-Born Mixed-Heritage Player Called Up to S. Korea Squad

German-Korean midfielder Jens Castrop of Borussia Mönchengladbach has been named to South Korea’s national football team for the first time, becoming the first foreign-born mixed-heritage player to earn selection.
Head coach Hong Myung-bo announced the 26-man roster on Monday for September friendlies against the United States and Mexico, which also includes stars Son Heung-min, Lee Kang-in and Kim Min-jae.
Born in Düsseldorf to a German father and Korean mother, Castrop previously represented Germany’s youth teams but recently switched his registration to South Korea.
Hong praised the 22-year-old for his “fighter’s mentality” and strong commitment, saying he expects Castrop to quickly adapt and energize the squad.
For the women’s side, Casey Phair made history as the first foreign-born mixed-heritage player, while past male players of mixed heritage, such as Jang Dae-il and Kang Soo-il, were all born in South Korea.
The squad will face the U.S. in New Jersey on September 7 and Mexico in Nashville on September 10.