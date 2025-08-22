Castrop Becomes First Foreign-Born Mixed-Heritage Player Called Up to S. Korea Squad

Photo : YONHAP News

German-Korean midfielder Jens Castrop of Borussia Mönchengladbach has been named to South Korea’s national football team for the first time, becoming the first foreign-born mixed-heritage player to earn selection.Head coach Hong Myung-bo announced the 26-man roster on Monday for September friendlies against the United States and Mexico, which also includes stars Son Heung-min, Lee Kang-in and Kim Min-jae.Born in Düsseldorf to a German father and Korean mother, Castrop previously represented Germany’s youth teams but recently switched his registration to South Korea.Hong praised the 22-year-old for his “fighter’s mentality” and strong commitment, saying he expects Castrop to quickly adapt and energize the squad.For the women’s side, Casey Phair made history as the first foreign-born mixed-heritage player, while past male players of mixed heritage, such as Jang Dae-il and Kang Soo-il, were all born in South Korea.The squad will face the U.S. in New Jersey on September 7 and Mexico in Nashville on September 10.