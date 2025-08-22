Menu Content

Search

Korean
Search

English

About KBS Go to KBS
Go Top

Politics

Workers at Partner Firms Demanding Direct Negotiations with Conglomerates

Written: 2025-08-25 17:10:21Updated: 2025-08-25 18:46:35

Workers at Partner Firms Demanding Direct Negotiations with Conglomerates

Photo : YONHAP News

Subcontracted workers have begun to raise their voice demanding direct negotiations with conglomerates, following the passage of the pro-labor “yellow envelope” bill at the National Assembly on Sunday.

The bill, which the ruling Democratic Party pushed through as the main opposition People Power Party boycotted voting, is seen as having paved the way for such calls due to ambiguity in the definition of an employer.

The bill redefines an employer as an entity that “substantially and specifically” controls working conditions.

In June, a union representing workers at a Samsung Electronics partner firm held a press briefing at the National Assembly, and called on the tech giant to resolve a wage dispute, while last month an alliance of unions representing workers at the nation’s major shipyards sought to bargain with HD Hyundai and Hanwha Ocean.

The union at a Hyundai Steel subcontractor recently urged the company to negotiate with its non-regular workers, around one-thousand-900 of whom plan to file a complaint accusing the steelmaker of unfair labor practices.
List

Editor's Pick

Close

This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >