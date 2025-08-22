Workers at Partner Firms Demanding Direct Negotiations with Conglomerates

Photo : YONHAP News

Subcontracted workers have begun to raise their voice demanding direct negotiations with conglomerates, following the passage of the pro-labor “yellow envelope” bill at the National Assembly on Sunday.The bill, which the ruling Democratic Party pushed through as the main opposition People Power Party boycotted voting, is seen as having paved the way for such calls due to ambiguity in the definition of an employer.The bill redefines an employer as an entity that “substantially and specifically” controls working conditions.In June, a union representing workers at a Samsung Electronics partner firm held a press briefing at the National Assembly, and called on the tech giant to resolve a wage dispute, while last month an alliance of unions representing workers at the nation’s major shipyards sought to bargain with HD Hyundai and Hanwha Ocean.The union at a Hyundai Steel subcontractor recently urged the company to negotiate with its non-regular workers, around one-thousand-900 of whom plan to file a complaint accusing the steelmaker of unfair labor practices.