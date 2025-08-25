Lee, Trump Seem at Odds over ‘Strategic Flexibility’ for USFK

Photo : YONHAP News

Anchor: President Lee Jae Myung has arrived in Washington for a summit with U.S. President Donald Trump after wrapping up his visit to Japan. Speaking to reporters aboard his presidential plane, Lee hinted that Seoul and Washington might not be on the same page on plans to redefine the role of the U.S. forces stationed on the Korean Peninsula.Our Yun Sohyang reports.Report: President Lee Jae Myung says it’s difficult to agree with U.S. calls for “strategic flexibility” when it comes to the American troops on the Korean Peninsula.On his way to Washington aboard Air Force One, Lee gave reporters an idea of what to expect from his first in-person talks with U.S. President Donald Trump, scheduled for Monday.[Sound bite: President Lee Jae Myung (Korean-English)]“While it’s true that the U.S. has called for strategic flexibility [concerning U.S. Forces Korea], it’s not something we can easily agree on. It is somewhat necessary on our side too to redefine future strategies for U.S. Forces Korea, but we’re using the terms in slightly different senses, and adjusting those aspects is also part of the negotiations.”Washington is seeking to reset the terms of its alliances with key Asian partners in a bid to contain China’s expansion, and it wants to persuade Seoul to allow some of its 28-thousand-500 American troops to be mobilized for potential contingencies in the South China Sea.North Korea is also expected to top the agenda during the summit as Lee tries to rekindle nuclear negotiations between Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un.[Sound bite: President Lee Jae Myung (Korean-English)]“Opportunities like this don’t come along very often, and the North Korea issue is extremely important for us. Whether it’s about nuclear weapons or North Korea itself, peace and stability on the Korean Peninsula are the most critical matters for South Korea’s security. So I think whoever raises it, we should talk about it at least once. We need to try to carve out a forward path.”As Lee and Trump attempt to work out a new road map for the future of the alliance, they will also need to address lingering trade issues in their tariff deal.The details of Seoul’s investment pledge remain unclear, and there have been conflicting statements about how much South Korea will have to open its markets.Yun Sohyang, KBS World Radio News.