Court Upholds Drug Conviction of Woman Who Blackmailed Late Actor Lee Sun-kyun

Photo : YONHAP News

A Seoul appellate court upheld a one-year prison sentence for the manager of an adult entertainment venue who blackmailed the late actor Lee Sun-kyun, convicting her of drug use in 2023 and ordering her to complete a 40-hour rehabilitation program.The ruling adds to her existing five-year, six-month sentence for extorting 300 million won, or about 217-thousand U.S. dollars, from the actor prior to his death.According to the judicial community on Monday, the Seoul High Court upheld a one-year prison sentence for the manager, aged 31, convicting her of violating the Narcotics Control Act.The actor Lee was found dead in an apparent suicide in December 2023 amid a police investigation into alleged drug use.Once the conviction is finalized, the woman will serve an additional year in prison, on top of the five years and six months she is already serving for blackmailing the late actor and extorting 300 million won from him.The woman, a six-time convicted offender, was indicted for using methamphetamine or smoking marijuana three times in 2023.