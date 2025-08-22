Defense Chief Signals Early Shake-Up Of Top Military Leadership Amid UAV Probe

Photo : YONHAP News

Defense Minister Ahn Kyu-back said he is considering an early reshuffle of the military’s top brass following allegations that Joint Chiefs of Staff Chairman Kim Myung-soo was involved in last year’s drone infiltration operation over Pyongyang.Appearing before the National Assembly’s defense committee on Monday, Ahn said the leadership change would be announced “as soon as possible,” while noting the matter is under investigation by a special counsel probing alleged insurrection-related activities.Kim, the country’s highest-ranking officer, was recently questioned as a witness over suspicions he advised on the drone mission, reportedly remarking that “chocolates or candy” could be included in the payload.Ahn also rejected opposition claims that part of this year’s Ulchi Freedom Shield drills were delayed in response to Kim Yo-jong’s remarks, saying the decision to move half of the 44 exercises to September was due to heat and heavy rains.He stressed that full-scale joint exercises with U.S. reinforcement troops had gone ahead, while only small-scale drills with local U.S. forces were postponed.The minister further addressed criticism over reports of North Korean incursions across the Military Demarcation Line, saying a group of seven soldiers stepped 10 meters south during construction work but that the situation did not warrant warning shots.