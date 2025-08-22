Presidential Office: Sensitive Issues Not Discussed at Lee-Trump Summit

Photo : YONHAP News

The presidential office says President Lee Jae Myung and U.S. President Donald Trump did not discuss the additional opening of South Korea’s agricultural and livestock markets to the U.S. during their summit, or the question of “strategic flexibility” regarding U.S. Forces Korea.Presidential spokesperson Kang Yu-jung made the remarks Monday during a briefing on the summit at a press center in Washington.The spokesperson said those topics were no discussed at all, nor did sensitive security issues, such as increases in defense spending, because the atmosphere was so amicable.Regarding Trump’s remark that the U.S. and South Korea will stick to the trade agreement reached in principle last month, Kang said the leaders did not discuss specific details and had a very pleasant luncheon.Kang said both leaders agreed that bilateral negotiations were concluded without any particular disagreements, adding that the summit lasted longer than expected and the atmosphere remained cordial.