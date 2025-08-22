PPP Lawmaker Kweon Seong-dong Summoned for Special Counsel Questioning

Photo : YONHAP News

Special counsel Min Joong-ki’s team investigating allegations against former first lady Kim Keon-hee has summoned Rep. Kweon Seong-dong of the People Power Party(PPP) for questioning.Min’s team said Tuesday that it will question Kweon at 10 a.m. Wednesday.Kweon said in a Facebook post that he will appear for questioning as he is innocent of all the claims made by the special counsel team, accusing the team of colluding with media outlets to carry out a political vendetta against him.Min’s team is looking into allegations that Kweon received around 100 million won, or about 72-thousand U.S. dollars, in illegal political funds from the Unification Church in January 2022.Earlier, the team indicted Yoon Young-ho, the former chief of the church’s global headquarters, on charges of providing the money to Kweon in violation of the Political Funds Act.Yoon is also suspected, along with shaman Jeon Seong-bae, of orchestrating the mass enrollment of Unification Church members into the PPP ahead of the party leadership election in March 2023, in an effort to help Kweon secure the position.