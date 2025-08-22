Coast Guard Official Targeted in Special Counsel Raid over Suspected Role in Martial Law

Photo : YONHAP News

The special counsel team in charge of the martial law investigation has raided locations linked to a senior Coast Guard official suspected of playing a role.Investigators from the team began the search on Tuesday at the Coast Guard headquarters as well as the official residence and private home of Ahn Sung-shik, former head of the planning and coordination office at the Coast Guard.On the night when martial law was in force, Ahn is suspected of suggesting that Coast Guard officials carry firearms and suggesting the Coast Guard dispatch personnel to the martial law command.He is also alleged to have instructed officials to evacuate holding cells to make room for “martial law offenders.”Ahn is a high school alumnus of former President Yoon Suk Yeol and was dispatched to Yoon’s transition team in March 2022, becoming the first Coast Guard official ever to participate in a presidential transition team.The Coast Guard removed Ahn from his position and suspended him from duty after the allegations surfaced.