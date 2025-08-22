New PPP Leader: Party Needs to Consider Cutting Ties with Divisive Members

Photo : YONHAP News

Jang Dong-hyeok, the new leader of the main opposition People Power Party, said the party needs to make decisions about whether to cut ties with members who continue to sow division and prevent party unity.At a press conference after the election Tuesday, Jang said that while it would be best to unite the party’s 107 lawmakers, the party cannot go on if the divisive behavior continues.When asked if he meant those who supported former President Yoon Suk Yeol’s impeachment, Jang said he had never mentioned a particular person or faction but wants the party to speak with one voice and stand in solidarity with all conservatives.The party leader said the only way for the main opposition to stand up against the Lee Jae Myung administration with only 107 parliamentary seats is to work with citizens determined to protect a free democracy.As for plans to meet with President Lee and ruling Democratic Party leader Jung Chung-rae, Jang said he is willing to meet with anyone if necessary, adding that the balance of power will shift only when the opposition party’s approval rating surpasses those of the ruling party and the president.Jang also said he will fulfill an earlier promise to meet with former President Yoon, currently in detention over his martial law action.