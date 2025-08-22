Lee-Trump Summit Draws Praise, Criticism from Rival Parties at Home

Photo : YONHAP News

The ruling Democratic Party has hailed President Lee Jae Myung’s first summit with U.S. President Donald Trump as a success, saying it reinforced the alliance and expressing optimism about renewed U.S.-North Korea dialogue.The party highlighted Lee’s remark that Trump should serve as a “peacemaker” and he himself as a “pacemaker” on North Korea, while pointing to 11 agreements in areas such as shipbuilding and nuclear energy as major achievements.In contrast, the main opposition People Power Party condemned the meeting as an “unprecedented diplomatic disaster,” arguing Lee was treated with near discourtesy and failed to secure answers on sensitive issues, such as tariffs and agricultural market access.The opposition party further criticized new U.S. demands, including those related to military base ownership, and said the summit created more problems than it solved.Meanwhile, the minor Rebuilding Korea Party praised the U.S. being placed at the center of peace efforts, while the Progressive Party welcomed the easing of tensions after Trump’s remarks about “purges” on social media but cautioned against overreaction.