National Security Adviser: S. Korea, US of Like Mind on `Alliance Modernization'

South Korea’s top presidential aide says South Korea and the U.S. are in agreement over the direction of the modernization of their alliance, and that the two sides are fine tuning the details.National Security Adviser Wi Sung-lac told reporters in Washington following the summit between President Lee Jae Myung and U.S. President Donald Trump on Monday modernizing their alliance means increasing South Korea’s role to better deal with the surrounding regional situation.Wi told reporters that President Lee first brought up the issue of increasing defense spending during the summit, and Trump responded positively.The presidential adviser stated that the talks focused on Seoul’s plans to modernize the alliance, stressing that no discussions were held on reopening or expanding the Special Measures Agreement.He said that while there was no direct U.S. demand for arms purchases, both sides agreed any future acquisitions would be limited to advanced systems deemed vital to security.Wi also confirmed Trump’s unexpected remark about U.S. ownership of land hosting American military bases, saying Seoul would need to better understand the context before replying.He emphasized that under the Status of Forces Agreement, the land is provided by South Korea for use during the stationing period and does not involve ownership or rent.Officials added that cooperation on nuclear energy is continuing, though details remain under discussion.