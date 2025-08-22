Korean, U.S. Firms Sign 11 Deals to Bolster Manufacturing Partnership

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korean and U.S. companies signed eleven contracts and memorandums of understanding in Washington on the sidelines of the Lee-Trump summit, highlighting efforts to expand cooperation in shipbuilding, nuclear power, aviation, energy and critical minerals.The agreements were announced at a business roundtable on Monday attended by Minister of Trade, Industry and Energy Kim Jung-kwan, U.S. Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick, and executives from major firms.Key deals include a memorandum between HD Hyundai, the Korea Development Bank and Cerberus Capital to create a multibillion dollar joint investment fund for maritime capabilities, and a partnership between Samsung Heavy Industries and Bechtel Marine Group on U.S. navy support ship maintenance and modernization.In nuclear power, Korea Hydro & Nuclear Power, Doosan Enerbility, X-energy and Amazon Web Services agreed to cooperate on small modular reactors, while Korean Air signed record agreements with Boeing and GE Aerospace worth nearly 50 billion U.S. dollars for aircraft and engines.The Korea Gas Corporation also signed a long-term LNG supply deal, and Korea Zinc reached an agreement with Lockheed Martin on germanium supply and mineral cooperation.Minister Kim pledged full government backing to ensure the partnership ushers in a “manufacturing renaissance” and generates new opportunities for both countries.