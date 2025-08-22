S. Korean Delegation in Beijing Calls for Reset in Ties

Photo : YONHAP News

A special delegation sent by President Lee Jae Myung to Beijing met Chinese Vice President Han Zheng on Monday and called for joint efforts to bring South Korea-China relations back on track.Led by former National Assembly Speaker Park Byeong-seug, the group emphasized the need for a practical partnership that benefits ordinary people and expressed hope of moving past recent strains.Han responded by noting that President Lee and Chinese President Xi Jinping had already agreed to elevate bilateral ties and reaffirmed China’s readiness to expand cooperation for regional peace and prosperity.The delegation, which includes Democratic Party lawmakers and Roh Jae-heon, son of former President Roh Tae-woo, also met Foreign Minister Wang Yi on Sunday to deliver a personal letter from Lee to Xi and invite him to November’s APEC summit in Gyeongju.Talks with Commerce Minister Wang Wentao on Monday centered on speeding up phase two of the South Korea-China FTA and securing stable supplies of rare earths and other key minerals.The delegation’s trip coincides with Lee’s summits with Japan and the U.S., though a direct meeting with Xi remains unlikely.