Special Counsel: Raid on Osan Base Didn’t Concern USFK

Photo : YONHAP News

The special counsel team investigating insurrection allegations related to the December 3 martial law bid says evidence seized during a raid of the Air Force’s Master Control and Reporting Center at the Osan Air Base had nothing to do with U.S. Forces Korea(USFK).During his summit with President Lee Jae Myung on Monday, U.S. President Donald Trump raised concern about the July 21 search at Osan.At a press briefing Tuesday, assistant counselor Park Ji-young said the raid was limited to data collected via South Korean reconnaissance assets and managed by the South Korean military, adding that it was approved by the head of the Air Defense Control Command in charge of the center.Park said the U.S. military did not take issue with the raid or lodge a complaint at the time, adding that there is no need to consult with USFK when dealing with intel collected by South Korean assets.She added that if the matter had required consultations under the Status of Forces Agreement, the air defense control commander would have consulted with the U.S. side.The special team conducted the raid last month at the Osan base, which is jointly used by the Air Force and USFK, on allegations that former President Yoon Suk Yeol ordered a covert drone operation over Pyongyang to create conditions that would justify declaring martial law.