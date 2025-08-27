President Lee Visits S. Korean Shipyard in Philadelphia

Photo : YONHAP News

President Lee Jae Myung has visited a shipyard in Philadelphia to highlight South Korea’s commitment to the revival of the U.S. shipbuilding industry.On Tuesday the president toured the Hanwha Philly Shipyard, owned by South Korea’s Hanwha Group, a day after his summit with U.S. President Donald Trump at the White House.President Lee attended a christening ceremony for the State of Maine, a national security multi-mission vessel built for the U.S. Maritime Administration.In a congratulatory speech, Lee said South Korea’s shipbuilding industry is taking on a new challenge with the aim of strengthening U.S. maritime security and reviving America’s shipbuilding industry.Lee said that through the MASGA project, short for Make American Shipbuilding Great Again, South Korea and the U.S. will achieve a win-win outcome that will see the shipbuilding industries of both nations spring forward together.He added that through the shipyard, the two nations will open a new chapter in their alliance and begin a future-oriented, comprehensive strategic partnership encompassing security, economic and technological cooperation.