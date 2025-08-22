Menu Content

Search

Korean
Search

English

About KBS Go to KBS
Go Top

Politics

Realmeter: 53.1% of S. Koreans Hold Positive View of Lee-Trump Summit

Written: 2025-08-27 09:59:32Updated: 2025-08-27 10:06:52

Realmeter: 53.1% of S. Koreans Hold Positive View of Lee-Trump Summit

Photo : YONHAP News

A recent survey finds that a majority of South Koreans hold a positive view of President Lee Jae Myung’s summit with U.S. President Donald Trump. 

In a survey of 507 adults nationwide, conducted by Realmeter on Tuesday, 53-point-one percent of respondents gave the summit a favorable evaluation, with 37-point-six percent saying it went “very well” and 15-point-six percent saying it went “somewhat well.”

Another 41-point-five percent rated the summit negatively, including 27-point-nine percent who said it went “very poorly.”

Just above 60 percent of the respondents said the summit produced results, while 34-point-six percent said otherwise. 

Key achievements cited included expanded economic cooperation in shipbuilding and manufacturing, increased personal trust between the two leaders, and progress in efforts to restart dialogue between the U.S. and North Korea and bring about peace on the Korean Peninsula. 

The survey, commissioned by the Energy Business Newspaper, had a confidence level of 95 percent with a margin of error of plus or minus four-point-four percentage points.
List

Editor's Pick

Close

This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >