Realmeter: 53.1% of S. Koreans Hold Positive View of Lee-Trump Summit

Photo : YONHAP News

A recent survey finds that a majority of South Koreans hold a positive view of President Lee Jae Myung’s summit with U.S. President Donald Trump.In a survey of 507 adults nationwide, conducted by Realmeter on Tuesday, 53-point-one percent of respondents gave the summit a favorable evaluation, with 37-point-six percent saying it went “very well” and 15-point-six percent saying it went “somewhat well.”Another 41-point-five percent rated the summit negatively, including 27-point-nine percent who said it went “very poorly.”Just above 60 percent of the respondents said the summit produced results, while 34-point-six percent said otherwise.Key achievements cited included expanded economic cooperation in shipbuilding and manufacturing, increased personal trust between the two leaders, and progress in efforts to restart dialogue between the U.S. and North Korea and bring about peace on the Korean Peninsula.The survey, commissioned by the Energy Business Newspaper, had a confidence level of 95 percent with a margin of error of plus or minus four-point-four percentage points.