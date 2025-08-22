PPP Lawmaker Kweon Seong-dong Appears for Special Counsel Questioning

Photo : YONHAP News

Rep. Kweon Seong-dong of the People Power Party(PPP) has appeared before a special counsel team over alleged violations of the Political Funds Act.Kweon arrived at 9:47 a.m. Wednesday at special counsel Min Joong-ki’s office in central Seoul for a questioning session set for 10 a.m.Speaking to reporters, Kweon said he is innocent of the various allegations raised by the special counsel, accusing Min’s team of leaking confidential investigation details to certain media outlets, publicly disclosing allegations and damaging his reputation.Kweon added that the special counsel cannot fabricate crimes that do not exist, saying he will clarify facts and prove his innocence at the interrogation session.Min’s team is looking into allegations that Kweon received around 100 million won, or about 72-thousand U.S. dollars, in illegal political funds from the Unification Church in January 2022.Kweon is also accused of receiving a shopping bag containing cash from Unification Church leader Han Hak-ja in 2022.Yoon Young-ho, the former chief of the church’s global headquarters, and shaman Jeon Seong-bae are suspected of orchestrating the mass enrollment of church members into the PPP ahead of the party leadership election in March 2023, in an effort to help Kweon secure the position.