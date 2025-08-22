PPP’s New Leadership Pays Respects at Seoul National Cemetery, Criticizes Lee-Trump Summit

Photo : YONHAP News

The main opposition People Power Party’s new leadership conducted its first official event on Wednesday, paying its respects at the Seoul National Cemetery.Party leader Jang Dong-hyeok wrote in the guest book that he will move forward to defend freedom and prosperity in this country, telling reporters his party will reach out to the people, listen to their voices and reflect their concerns in practice.Meanwhile, the opposition party criticized the Lee Jae Myung administration for placing an excessive burden on the domestic economy by pledging exorbitant investments in the United States during President Lee’s summit with U.S. President Donald Trump.The opposition also raised concern over contradictory claims regarding Washington’s demands for Seoul to further open its agricultural markets to American imports.The ruling Democratic Party, for its part, praised the Lee administration for getting off on the right foot with the Trump administration.The ruling side also said the president made progress on the North Korean nuclear issue by encouraging Trump to lead efforts to improve ties with Pyongyang and achieve peace on the Korean Peninsula.