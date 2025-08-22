June Sees Record On-year Growth in Babies Born, amid More Marriages

Photo : YONHAP News

The number of babies born in June has risen for the 12th consecutive month, to post a record growth.According to Statistics Korea on Wednesday, 19-thousand-953 babies were born in June, posting an on-year jump of nine-point-four percent, the highest growth since the agency began collecting relevant data in 1981.The total fertility rate, the average number of children born to a woman over her lifetime, rose to zero-point-76, up zero-point-06 from the same month last year.The cumulative number of babies born in the first six months of this year stood at 126-thousand-and-one babies, marking a seven-point-four percent on-year spike, also posting the highest increase on record.For the second quarter, the total fertility rate increased by zero-point-05 on-year to zero-point-76, with 60-thousand-979 babies born, up seven-point-three percent from a year earlier.The state agency attributed the increase to more people getting married, with many of them between the ages of 30 and 34.The number of deaths in June rose one-point-five percent on-year to 27-thousand-270, resulting in a natural population decline of seven-thousand-317.