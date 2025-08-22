Pretrial Detention Warrant Hearing Begins for Ex-PM Han in Martial Law Case

Photo : YONHAP News

A Seoul court has begun reviewing a pretrial detention warrant request for former Prime Minister Han Duck-soo over allegations that he aided and abetted an insurrection when former President Yoon Suk Yeol put the country under martial law on December 3.Han arrived at the Seoul Central District Court some ten minutes early for the hearing at 1:30 p.m. Wednesday, then stayed silent when asked about the charges against him.The special counsel team handling the martial law case filed for the warrant on Sunday, accusing Han of aiding and abetting the leader of an insurrection, giving false testimony, drawing up a false official document, damaging an official document, and violating the Act on the Management of Presidential Archives.The team, led by special counsel Cho Eun-suk, told reporters that it handed in to the court a 362-page written opinion expounding on the necessity to detain Han on Monday, and a 160-page visual presentation on Wednesday.Han allegedly abetted Yoon’s actions by failing to prevent him from illegally declaring martial law, recommending a Cabinet session just before Yoon issued his martial law decree to make it appear legitimate, and rewriting the proclamation to address legal flaws in the original before discarding the rewrite.Han is also suspected of perjuring himself when he told the Constitutional Court and the National Assembly that he was unaware of the document in question, as he reversed his testimony while under questioning last week and told the special counsel team he had received it from Yoon.