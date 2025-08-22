Planes to Install Heat-Sensitive Stickers to Detect Portable Battery Fires

Photo : YONHAP News

Starting Monday, heat-sensitive stickers will be attached to overhead compartments in airplanes to help cabin crew and passengers more easily detect potential fire hazards caused by power banks or portable chargers.The Ministry of Land, Infrastructure and Transport revealed the change on Wednesday along with a string of other updated rules that will be implemented September 1 as part of safety management measures for lithium batteries on planes.Meanwhile, the provision of plastic bags for power bank storage inside commercial airliners, which has been in effect since March, will be suspended.Instead, passengers will be provided insulation tape to cover the terminals of their power banks.In addition, South Korean-owned airlines will be required to have at least two fire containment bags on board every aircraft to ensure the safe isolation and storage of a malfunctioning device.Passengers will still be permitted to carry up to five 100-watt-hour portable batteries, while batteries over 160-watt-hours will not be allowed on board.