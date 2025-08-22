Special Counsel Questions PPP’s Kweon Seong-dong over Unification Church Ties

Photo : YONHAP News

The special counsel investigating former first lady Kim Keon-hee has questioned ruling People Power Party(PPP) lawmaker Kweon Seong-dong over his alleged links to the Unification Church.Officials said Kweon testified actively on Wednesday without invoking his right to remain silent, unlike other suspects such as Kim, with the session recorded on video.Summoned as a suspect in a political funds probe, Kweon is accused of receiving 100 million won, or about 72-thousand U.S. dollars, from church officials in 2022 and accepting additional cash from church leader Han Hak-ja.Investigators also suspect that church members were recruited to join the PPP to bolster his leadership bid during the party’s 2023 convention.The team said it may refile for a search warrant to examine party membership records at the PPP headquarters after an earlier attempt was blocked.Meanwhile, shaman Jeon Seong-bae underwent a second round of questioning since his detention over allegations of relaying gifts and favors to Kim, while Sambu Construction Chairman Lee Il-jun was questioned in connection with a stock manipulation case involving Kim.