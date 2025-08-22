PM Kim Vows Government Support for Climate Tech Sectors, Innovation

Photo : YONHAP News

Prime Minister Kim Min-seok vowed active support for climate technology sectors as he helped kick off the 2025 World Climate Industry Expo in Busan on Wednesday.In his opening speech, Kim said South Korea will help by innovating various regulations and systems to achieve a sustainable future, highlighting the Lee Jae Myung government’s plans to build an energy highway, expand the power grid, and take the lead in the transition to renewable energy.Kim said such work will not only make carbon neutrality a reality, but will also strengthen energy security and economic growth for all.The prime minister said the government also plans to integrate artificial intelligence(AI) to make the power grid more resilient, stressing that stable energy conversion is essential for AI development and technology, which in turn is needed for energy innovation.Kim said climate and energy problems cannot be solved alone by individual countries, but must be solved together, adding that South Korea will actively cooperate with the rest of the world to create a sustainable future led by AI and energy.This year’s event, themed “Energy for AI and AI for Energy,” will run until Friday at the Busan Exhibition & Convention Center.