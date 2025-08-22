Use of Smart Devices to be Restricted in Elementary, Middle, High Schools

Photo : YONHAP News

Starting the spring semester of next year, use of smart devices, including smartphones, will be restricted in classrooms at elementary, middle and high schools.A related bill to revise the Elementary and Secondary Education Act passed the National Assembly on Wednesday, with the education ministry announcing that the bill would take effect on March 1, 2026.The restriction would be exempt with approval from the principal in cases where students with a disability or requiring special education use the devices, when the devices are used for educational purposes, or during emergency situations.The bill also stipulates that principals and teaching staff can restrict students' usage or possession of smart devices in schools when deemed necessary to protect students' right to learn and the teaching staff's educational activity, in line with school regulations.The bill's passage comes after the National Human Rights Commission decided last year that it was not a violation of human rights for a school to collectively take students' mobile phones during school hours.