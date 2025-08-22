Assembly Approves Parliamentary Investigation Plan for 2023 Cheongju Underpass Flooding

Photo : YONHAP News

The National Assembly has approved a plan for a parliamentary investigation into the 2023 flooding of an underpass in the central city of Cheongju that killed 14 people.The plan passed during Wednesday’s plenary session, with 161 out of 163 lawmakers in attendance voting in favor while the other two abstained.Under the plan, the Assembly’s Public Administration and Security Committee is tasked with looking into the disaster between Wednesday and September 25 to determine the cause, identify those responsible, and assess the central and local governments’ safety response systems.The parliamentary committee will also examine allegations that the central and local governments tried to conceal, downplay and distort facts about the accident, while also assessing support measures for the victims, their families, government officials, citizens and the affected areas.Targets of the investigation include the Office for Government Policy Coordination; the interior, environment and land ministries; the National Agency for Administrative City Construction; the governments of North Chungcheong Province and the city of Cheongju; and Kumho E&C and Iljin E&C.