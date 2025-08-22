Korean Lawmakers Pass Bill Expanding Support For Spouses Of Fallen Veterans

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea’s National Assembly approved a slate of 14 bills on Wednesday, including a landmark measure allowing the state to provide living support directly to the surviving spouses of deceased veterans, in a session marked by a walkout from conservative lawmakers.The amendment to the Act on the Honorable Treatment of Persons of Distinguished Service to the State passed unanimously with 167 votes in favor out of 167 present, and will take effect six months after promulgation.Lawmakers also approved a capital markets bill introducing Business Development Companies, an amendment to the subcontracting law enabling courts to block illegal practices, and a bill raising the state-run Korea Development Bank’s capital ceiling from 30 trillion to 45 trillion won.A revision to the Elementary and Secondary Education Act passed 115–31 with 17 abstentions, limiting smartphone use in classrooms unless allowed by teachers; opposition parties and several ruling Democrats voted against or abstained.In total, 14 bills passed, including revisions to laws governing coastal management, shipping, fisheries and the Korea Ocean Business Corporation.The votes came after conservative People Power Party lawmakers walked out in protest at the rejection of their nominee for a National Human Rights Commission seat, leaving the bills to pass with support from the only Democratic Party and progressive blocs.