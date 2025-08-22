APEC Energy Ministers Open Talks On Security And Innovation In AI Era

Photo : YONHAP News

Energy ministers from across the Asia-Pacific convened in Busan on Wednesday for the 15th APEC Energy Ministers’ Meeting, launching two days of talks focused on energy security, grid resilience, and innovation amid soaring power demand driven by advanced industries and AI growth.More than 340 delegates from member governments, international organizations and global companies gathered at the Nurimaru APEC House, where Korea is chairing the meeting for the first time in 20 years.Ministers noted that rising electricity demand from advanced industries and the spread of AI and data centers has heightened the urgency of stable power supply and grid resilience.Korea set the agenda around three themes: expanding reliable power supply, strengthening grid security and harnessing AI for energy innovation.Participants will also examine investment and public-private cooperation, with groups such as the World Bank, the Asian Development Bank and the World Economic Forum introducing initiatives already under way.In his opening remarks, Vice Minister of Trade, Industry and Energy Lee Ho-hyun said Korea is developing technologies and building a high-capacity “energy highway” to bolster grid stability and expressed hope the meeting would mark a milestone for regional cooperation.