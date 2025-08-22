S. Korea, US, Japan Express ‘Serious Concerns’ over Malicious Activities of N. Korean IT Workers

Photo : KCNA / Yonhap News

South Korea, the United States and Japan have expressed “serious concerns” over the evolving malicious activities of North Korean information technology(IT) workers.According to Seoul’s foreign ministry on Wednesday, the three nations voiced the concerns in a joint statement, reaffirming their commitment to enhancing their coordination to counter malicious cyber activities by the North.The statement said North Korea continues to dispatch its IT workers around the world to generate revenue, which funds its unlawful weapons of mass destruction and ballistic missile programs, in violation of UN Security Council resolutions.It added that North Korean IT workers use a variety of techniques to disguise their country of origin with false identities and locations, often leveraging AI tools and cooperating with foreign facilitators.The three nations reaffirmed their commitment to enhancing their coordination and deepening collaboration between the public and private sectors to counter malicious cyber activities and illicit revenue generation by North Korea.