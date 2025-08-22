Ex-First Lady Appears for Special Counsel Questioning Again

Photo : YONHAP News

Former first lady Kim Keon-hee has again appeared for questioning by the special counsel team investigating a string of corruption allegations against her.A prison vehicle carrying Kim arrived at special counsel Min Joong-ki’s office in central Seoul at 9:28 a.m. Thursday for the 10 a.m. session, her fifth appearance at the office related to the investigation.The team told reporters that Kim is once again refusing to answer their questions, as she has invoked her right to remain silent since being taken into custody on August 12.Min’s team plans to wrap up its investigation into Kim’s alleged role in the Deutsch Motors stock manipulation scheme on Thursday.The team is expected to indict her on Friday.Kim faces multiple charges, having allegedly received luxury gifts and lobbying requests from the Unification Church via shaman Jeon Seong-bae; interfered in political nominations through polling broker Myung Tae-kyun; and financed the Deutsch Motors stock manipulation scheme.