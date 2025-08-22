N. Korean Leader to Attend Military Parade in Beijing for Victory Day

Photo : YONHAP News

North Korean leader Kim Jong-un will attend a military parade as part of China’s Victory Day celebrations, set for September 3 in Beijing.Hong Lei, director-general of the Chinese foreign ministry’s department of protocol, on Thursday announced the list of attendees for the event, which marks the 80th anniversary of the end of World War II, with a large military parade planned in Tiananmen Square.In a briefing on the event, Hong said that 26 foreign heads of state and government, including Kim, will attend the commemorative events at the invitation of Chinese President Xi Jinping.According to Chinese authorities, the Victory Day events will be attended by Russian President Vladimir Putin as well as leaders from Vietnam, Laos, Indonesia, Malaysia, Mongolia, Pakistan, Nepal, Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan, Tajikistan, Kyrgyzstan, Turkmenistan, Belarus and Iran.South Korean National Assembly Speaker Woo Won-shik will attend the event as the country’s No. 2 protocol official.With the North Korean leader set to make his first appearance at an international venue with multiple leaders present, there is speculation about an encounter between Woo and Kim.