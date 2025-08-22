Gov’t Holds Korean Speech Contest as Part of APEC Summit Events

Photo : Province of Gyeongsangbuk-do

A Korean speech contest for international students was held by the Ministry of Education on Thursday as part of events to promote the upcoming Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation(APEC) summit in Gyeongju.The competition, hosted by North Gyeongsang Province on the sidelines of the 2025 APEC University Student Simulation Summit, involved 13 participants recommended by local governments.The students delivered presentations to show off their Korean language skills, and they could choose from four topics: their dreams, their future careers, studying in South Korea, and their most memorable experiences while living and attending school here.More than 200 foreign exchange students also attended the event.One grand prize, the Minister of Education Award, two runner-up prizes, and five prizes for excellence, including the Governor of North Gyeongsang Province and the Director of the National Institute of International Education awards, were given to outstanding contestants.A student from Mongolia received the grand prize, while the runners-up came from Japan and Rwanda.