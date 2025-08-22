Menu Content

N. Korea Presses ICAO Again over Alleged S. Korean Drone Incursion

Written: 2025-08-28 15:30:14Updated: 2025-08-28 15:44:18

Photo : YONHAP News

North Korea has renewed its call for the International Civil Aviation Organization(ICAO) to investigate alleged intrusions by South Korean drones into Pyongyang’s airspace.

According to NK News on Wednesday, the demand was made in a working paper submitted ahead of the ICAO Assembly set for September 23 to October 3, after an earlier request was dismissed by the ICAO Council in April.

At the time, the council chair ruled that military drones are not covered by the Chicago Convention, there was no clear evidence of a safety threat, and the issue was political in nature.

Pyongyang rejected that reasoning, arguing the same logic would exclude its missile tests from ICAO oversight and accusing the agency of applying double standards.

The Chicago Convention governs international civil aviation and generally excludes military and state aircraft, though the ICAO can recommend action if such flights endanger civilian safety.

The ICAO has previously condemned North Korea’s missile launches as a serious threat to international aviation.
