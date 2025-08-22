Diplomatic Sources: S. Korea-US Joint Statement Fell Through over Tariff Deal Details

Photo : YONHAP News

President Lee Jae Myung’s summit with U.S. President Donald Trump in Washington ended without a joint statement, breaking with the practice of past first summits, due to differences over the recent tariff deal.According to diplomatic sources, both sides had been coordinating the wording of a summit document in the run-up to and during the summit but failed to reach a consensus.The dispute centered on details of the tariff deal reached in July, including the allocation of a 200 billion U.S. dollar investment package beyond shipbuilding.Washington also reportedly pushed for specifics on sectoral investments and defense spending increases, while Seoul argued more working-level discussions were needed.A Seoul official added that as the mutual 15 percent tariff adjustment was already noted in the agreement’s annex, it reduced the need for additional documentation.Follow-up negotiations on both economic and security issues are expected to continue, with defense matters expected to be addressed at a security consultative meeting later this year.