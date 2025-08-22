Menu Content

Search

Korean
Search

English

About KBS Go to KBS
Go Top

Politics

Special Counsel Seeks to Detain for Fmr. Floor PPP Leader in Kim Keon Hee Probe

Written: 2025-08-28 18:56:17Updated: 2025-08-28 18:57:50

Special Counsel Seeks to Detain for Fmr. Floor PPP Leader in Kim Keon Hee Probe

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea’s special prosecutor investigating former first lady Kim Keon Hee on Thursday requested a pre-trial detention warrant for People Power Party lawmaker Kweon Seong-dong.

The move came just a day after Kweon underwent more than 13 hours of questioning, with prosecutors citing risk of evidence destruction as he denied all allegations.
 
The former PPP floor leader, who is shielded by parliamentary immunity, must first face a National Assembly vote on a motion to allow his detention before a court hearing can be held. 

Kweon is accused of accepting 100 million won in illicit political funds from Unification Church figures in early 2022, along with receiving cash from church leader Han Hak-ja and leaking probe information to aid the entity.

Investigators are also examining whether Kweon benefited from the religious group’s organizational support in elections in exchange for favors on personnel and policy matters.

Arriving for questioning Wednesday, Kweon declared himself “innocent and unafraid,” rejecting the special counsel’s claims as baseless.
List

Editor's Pick

Close

This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >