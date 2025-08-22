NIS Convenes Briefing on AI Security Policy amid Rising Use of AI

Photo : YONHAP News

The National Intelligence Service's(NIS) AI Security Center convened a briefing session for some 800 officials who handle information security at government and public institutions to provide information on AI security policy in the public sector.The nation’s top intelligence agency said the session was held in the central city of Daejeon on Wednesday to support safe establishment of AI systems with some 190 out of 300 government and public agencies in the process of introducing and utilizing AI technologies.There were presentations on the current AI technology management in the public sector, review of the security of AI information orientation initiatives and related procedures, and ways to supplement AI security guidelines.The Center also shared response measures against AI security threats by scenario and urged the participants to bolster inspection and security of their AI systems.An official at the NIS said the state agency intends to reinforce communication via security consulting channels and to improve related policies.