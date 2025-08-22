National Health Insurance Premiums To Rise Next Year

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea will raise the national health insurance contribution by one-point-48 percent in 2025 after a two-year freeze.The hike, approved by the Health Insurance Policy Deliberation Committee on Thursday, lifts the rate from seven-point-09 percent to seven-point-19 percent, meaning employed subscribers will pay an extra two-thousand-235 won per month on average.Officials said the move reflects growing expenditures for regional and essential medical services at a time when revenue growth has weakened under low growth and frozen premiums.Average monthly contributions for regional subscribers will climb one-thousand-280 won to 90-thousand-242 won.The government said it will pair the rate increase with cost-saving reforms to curb wasteful spending and safeguard the health insurance system’s stability.The committee also expanded coverage for the multiple myeloma drug Darzalex, which will slash patients’ annual out-of-pocket costs from over 83 million won to about four-point-16 million won.