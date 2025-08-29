Menu Content

Search

Korean
Search

English

About KBS Go to KBS
Go Top

Politics

President Lee Holds Phone Talks with Leaders of Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan

Written: 2025-08-29 08:01:12Updated: 2025-08-29 09:26:17

President Lee Holds Phone Talks with Leaders of Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan

Photo : YONHAP News

President Lee Jae Myung spoke with the leaders of Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan on the phone for the first time since taking office.

Presidential spokesperson Kang Yu-jung said on Thursday that during the call, President Lee and Kyrgyz President Sadyr Japarov agreed to advance their comprehensive strategic partnership further, citing a recent increase in bilateral trade and people-to-people exchanges.

President Lee expressed hope for strengthening practical cooperation with Kyrgyzstan in supply chains and energy, citing its rich mineral resources and hydropower potential, and called for special attention to ethnic Koreans in the Central Asian nation.

In a phone call with Tajikistani President Emomali Rahmon, President Lee proposed that the two nations further promote bilateral cooperation and exchanges. 

The spokesperson stated that the two leaders also exchanged views on ways to expand cooperation to include railways, transportation, and infrastructure. 

Lee agreed with the two leaders to maintain close communication ahead of the South Korea-Central Asia Summit, which Seoul plans to host next year.
List

Editor's Pick

Close

This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >