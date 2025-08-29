Menu Content

Search

Korean
Search

English

About KBS Go to KBS
Go Top

International

US Senator: U.S. Can Have Strategic Flexibility of USFK While Ensuring Extended Deterrence

Written: 2025-08-29 08:17:58Updated: 2025-08-29 09:32:31

US Senator: U.S. Can Have Strategic Flexibility of USFK While Ensuring Extended Deterrence

Photo : YONHAP News

A U.S. senator said the United States can maintain “strategic flexibility” of its troops in South Korea while also providing extended deterrence to protect the Korean Peninsula.

Andy Kim, a Korean American senator from New Jersey and a member of the Democratic Party, made the remarks on Thursday during a meeting with South Korean reporters at the Capitol in Washington.

Kim said the United States can assure South Korea of its deterrence capabilities to defend the Korean Peninsula while maintaining strategic flexibility to respond to any contingencies in the Indo-Pacific region.

The remarks came amid concerns in Seoul over the issue of strategic flexibility, which would broaden the role of U.S. Forces Korea beyond its traditional role of deterring North Korea to potentially include countering China or responding to a crisis in the Taiwan Strait.

Earlier this week, President Lee Jae Myung said on his way to visit the United States that it would be difficult for South Korea to easily agree with the U.S. demand for strategic flexibility regarding U.S. Forces Korea.
List

Editor's Pick

Close

This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >