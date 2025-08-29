Industrial Output, Consumption, Investment Simultaneously Rise in July

Photo : YONHAP News

The nation saw an increase in industrial output, consumption and investment in July, marking the first time since February that all three figures have increased.According to Statistics Korea on Friday, the index for the nation’s overall industrial production stood at 114-point-four in July, up zero-point-three percent from the previous month.Retail sales, a key indicator of consumption levels, increased by two and a half percent in July from the previous month, driven by government-issued consumption coupons.It marks the most significant gain in 29 months since February 2023, when it grew by six-point-one percent.Facility investment also rose seven-point-nine percent from a month ago in July, marking the first increase in five months.The composite coincident indicator, which measures the current phase of the business cycle, fell one-tenth of a point from a month earlier in July.The composite leading indicator, which projects the outlook for the business cycle, showed a zero-point-five-point rise.