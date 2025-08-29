US Official: End of US Tariff Exemption for Low-Value Package Shipments is Permanent

Photo : YONHAP News

The U.S. tariff exemption for package shipments valued under 800 dollars is set to end permanently.A senior official at the Trump Administration confirmed on Thursday during a press briefing that the end of the de minimis exemption is a “permanent change,” when asked whether U.S. President Donald Trump might reconsider the move.The United States has long allowed individuals to import goods valued at up to 800 dollars per day without paying customs duties, but suspended the exemption in May for shipments from China and Hong Kong.Beginning at 12:01 a.m. on Friday local time, the United States will now collect normal duty rates on parcel imports arriving from all countries, with a six-month transition period during which postal service shippers can opt to pay a flat duty of 80 to 200 dollars per package, depending on the country of origin.While the Trump administration has cited the need to combat drug trafficking as the reason for the policy change, the move has, in practice, directly impacted low-cost goods sold by Chinese e-commerce companies.According to the senior official, since the de minimis exemption was removed for China and Hong Kong, the daily average number of small parcels shipped from those locations to the United States has fallen from about four million to one million.