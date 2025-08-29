Gov't Opens Drafts of Digital Trade Agreement with EU for Public Comment

Photo : YONHAP News

The government said Friday that it will make the draft texts of the South Korea-European Union Digital Trade Agreement (DTA) available on a website for public comment.The Ministry of Trade, Industry and Energy made the announcement on Friday, saying that the draft texts — both in English and Korean — will be posted from Friday through September 11 on a government website on free trade agreements (www.fta.go.kr)Seoul initiated negotiations with the EU, a major economic bloc, for a digital trade agreement in October 2023 and conducted seven rounds of official talks before reaching a deal in March 2025.The Trade Ministry said the DTA is expected to enhance digital trade between the two parties, facilitate related business activities, and provide a secure environment for consumers and companies through measures such as online consumer protection and spam regulation.The ministry plans to review public opinions on the agreement along with relevant agencies and experts, finalize the Korean draft and proceed with domestic procedures for formal signing.