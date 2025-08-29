Menu Content

Search

Korean
Search

English

About KBS Go to KBS
Go Top

Inter-Korea

National Security Adviser Warns Against High Expectations for N. Korea Dialogue

Written: 2025-08-29 10:17:20Updated: 2025-08-29 11:20:53

National Security Adviser Warns Against High Expectations for N. Korea Dialogue

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea’s top presidential aide says that it is more "constructive" not to have high expectations about the possibility of talks between North Korea and the United States, or between the two Koreas and the United States. 

National Security Adviser Wi Sung-lac made the remarks on Friday during a radio show, saying that at this point, North Korea does not appear willing to engage in talks with either South Korea or the United States. 

Wi continued that because Pyongyang is currently taking a “very passive and negative stance,” raising expectations too high could hinder any potential response from the North, adding that it’s better to calmly wait for North Korea’s response.

Wi also downplayed the likelihood of North Korean leader Kim Jong-un attending the upcoming Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation summit set to take place in South Korea’s Gyeongju in October.

Regarding Kim’s planned visit to China to attend its Victory Day celebrations in Beijing next week, Wi said that it is “a notable development,” adding that a North Korea-China summit, a North Korea-Russia summit, or talks of other formats could occur during the event.
List

Editor's Pick

Close

This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >