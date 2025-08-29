Special Counsel Raids Defense Ministry's Prosecution Office in Marine Death Probe

Photo : YONHAP News

The special counsel team investigating government interference in an initial probe into the 2023 death of a Marine has raided the Defense Ministry’s prosecution office.The team, led by special counsel Lee Myeong-hyeon, said on Friday that its investigators initiated a search at the prosecution office in Seoul at approximately 9 a.m.The targets of the raid included the workplaces of a military prosecutor and former chief of the prosecutors’ office, Kim Dong-hyuk, who was questioned by the special counsel last week.Lee’s team is reportedly working to secure internal documents of the military prosecution related to its indictment of Park Jung-hun, the chief investigator of the Marine Corps, on charges of insubordination.Previously, the Corruption Investigation Office for High-Ranking Officials had raided the prosecutors’ office in January last year.Lee’s team, which took over the CIO’s investigation records, appears to have decided that it needs to secure more evidence for the probe.