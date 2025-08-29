Special Counsel Indicts Ex-First Lady on Corruption Charges

Photo : YONHAP News

Special counsel Min Joong-ki’s team has indicted former first lady Kim Keon-hee on multiple charges in relation to corruption allegations.Min’s team announced on Friday that it indicted Kim on charges of violating the Capital Market Act, the Political Funds Act and the law stipulating heavier penalties for serious crimes, such as bribery.The indictment comes 59 days after Min’s team launched an investigation into a string of allegations against Kim on July 2.This marks the first time in Korea’s history that a former first lady has been indicted while in detention, and it is also the first instance of a presidential couple facing trial while both in custody.Former President Yoon Suk Yeol and Kim are alleged to have exerted undue influence over the People Power Party to nominate a candidate of their choice for a by-election in 2022 in return for receiving free opinion polls from a self-proclaimed power broker ahead of the presidential election.Kim is also accused of providing funds for a stock manipulation scheme from 2009 to 2012 and receiving luxury gifts from the Unification Church through a shaman in exchange for business favors in 2022.